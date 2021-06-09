American International Group Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCPT stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

