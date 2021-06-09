American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

