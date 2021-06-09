American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

American Software stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,522. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $768.69 million, a PE ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Get American Software alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of American Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.