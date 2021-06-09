American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of American Software in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $406,428. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

