American Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,979 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,484% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 19,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,522. The stock has a market cap of $846.86 million, a PE ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $406,428 in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

