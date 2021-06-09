American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco increased its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

