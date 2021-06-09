America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $14.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRMT shares. Stephens upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.64. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,312. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.02.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

