AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $135.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,908. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.