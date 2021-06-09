Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,180. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 105,393 shares valued at $1,083,109. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

