Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMFPF opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

