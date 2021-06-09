Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday.
About Amplifon
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
