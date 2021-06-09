Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS AMFPF remained flat at $$46.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.21. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

