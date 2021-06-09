ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMSSY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. AMS has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

