ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMSSY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. AMS has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Analyst Recommendations for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.