Analysts Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.72. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

BankUnited stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BankUnited has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,927 shares of company stock valued at $474,245. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.