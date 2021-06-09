Analysts Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Fluor reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.93. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

