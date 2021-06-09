Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.81. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 1,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 178.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.