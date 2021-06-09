Analysts Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 144,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. 5,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,796. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

