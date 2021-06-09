Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

BDSI opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $358.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

