Analysts Expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have commented on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $170,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

EYEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.17. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

