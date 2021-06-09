Analysts Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Genasys reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNSS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Genasys by 2,846.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the period. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

