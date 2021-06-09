Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

