Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post sales of $65.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the highest is $66.25 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $259.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial increased their price target on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 199,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Information Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Information Services Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Information Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

