Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $662.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

