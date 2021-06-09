Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.68. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. 1,239,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

