Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce sales of $237.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.70 million and the lowest is $233.04 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $215.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $937.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $948.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $996.20 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $35.30. 7,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

