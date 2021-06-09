Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $388.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.50. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $411.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.