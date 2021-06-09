Analysts Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

