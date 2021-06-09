Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $66.08

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,906.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,337,373. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $8,269,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. 837,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -57.51.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

