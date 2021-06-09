Analysts Set Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) PT at $18.67

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 616,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.68. Caleres has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,146. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Caleres by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

