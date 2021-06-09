Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) PT at $45.53

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.53.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. 2,555,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,699. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -223.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

