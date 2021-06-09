Analysts Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $92.82

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 133,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,760. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

