Analysts Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target at $2.83

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,216. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. Analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

