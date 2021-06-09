Analysts Set Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Price Target at $26.25

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of XPER stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 4,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,318. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

