Analyzing Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 26.64% 10.74% 5.42% MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. MFS Multimarket Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFS Multimarket Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and MFS Multimarket Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 MFS Multimarket Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.66%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.38 $6.36 million $1.18 14.64 MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats MFS Multimarket Income Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries with an average duration of 5.1 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on factors such as underlying credit quality, collateral characteristics, and indenture provisions, and the issuer's management ability, capital structure, leverage, and ability to meet its current obligations. It seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a combination of the Citigroup World Government Bond Non-Dollar Hedged Index, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, Lehman Brothers U.S. Credit Bond Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index, and Lehman Brothers U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bond Index. MFS Multimarket Income Trust was formed on March 12, 1987 and is domiciled in the Unites States.

