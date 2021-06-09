AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

ANAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,835. The firm has a market cap of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

