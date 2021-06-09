Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. 229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,738. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

