ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 750 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANSS stock opened at $329.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.68 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

