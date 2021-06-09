Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ATEX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $333,800.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,815.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.