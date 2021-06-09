Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,755 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 1.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Anthem were worth $138,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.58.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.