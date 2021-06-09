Antiample (XAMP) Price Hits $0.0025

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $589.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00026400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00985761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.75 or 0.09633344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.