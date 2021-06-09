Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Insider Acquires A$10,050.00 in Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) insider Brian Johnson bought 150,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$10,050.00 ($7,178.57).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brian Johnson 6,000,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,200.00 ($14,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. It primarily holds interest in the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cuba. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

