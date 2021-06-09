Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

AAPL opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

