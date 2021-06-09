Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Applied Visual Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,810,384 shares trading hands.

About Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS)

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies.

