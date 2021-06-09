Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,840. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

