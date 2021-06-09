Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.60 million-39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.82 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APYX. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

