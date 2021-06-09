Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.98

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 3608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 792.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 325,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.