Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.
Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71. Argan has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $807.11 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.