Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71. Argan has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $807.11 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

In other news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

