argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $356.00 to $344.00. The stock had previously closed at $269.93, but opened at $258.13. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. argenx shares last traded at $258.20, with a volume of 2,430 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in argenx by 395.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

