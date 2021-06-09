argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Trading Up 5.6%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $282.81 and last traded at $282.81. Approximately 2,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 188,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.79.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.62.

The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.16.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

