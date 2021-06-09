Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

