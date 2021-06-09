Argus Lowers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to Hold

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZO. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AZO opened at $1,393.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,454.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total value of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,710.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $17,412,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

